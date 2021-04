Saros will patrol the blue paint for Sunday's home game against Dallas.

After starting five straight games, Saros watched from the bench as Pekka Rinne took a loss against Tampa Bay on Saturday. The 25-year-old has been wonderful over his last 10 games, going 8-2-0 with a 1.19 GAA and .964 save percentage. However, he's struggled against Dallas this season. In four starts against the Stars, Saros is 1-3-0 while allowing 13 goals on 107 shots.