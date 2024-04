Saros will start Thursday at home against St. Louis, per Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean.

Saros was solid in his last start, stopping 29 of 31 shots in a 3-0 loss to Boston on Tuesday. The 28-year-old has been exceptional for having started 59 games, posting a .907 save percentage and a 32-23-4 record. He will have a favorable matchup against the Blues who are in the bottom ten of goals per game at 2.83.