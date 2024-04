Saros will start against the Bruins at home on Tuesday, per Emma Lingan of The Hockey News.

Saros struggled mightily in his last start, stopping 21 of 27 shots in an 8-4 loss on Thursday to the Coyotes. The 28-year-old has been good this season, recording a .906 save percentage and a 22-4-3 record in 58 starts. He will have a tough test on Tuesday against the Bruins who are 20-8-9 on the road.