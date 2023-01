Saros will patrol the home crease Monday versus Calgary, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros surrendered five goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Buffalo. He has a 15-12-5 record this season with a 2.73 GAA and a .919 save percentage. Saros has a mark of 6-1-1 versus the Flames in his career, having allowed 21 goals on 257 shots. Calgary ranks 17th in the league this campaign with 3.14 goals per game.