Saros will guard the home goal Saturday against Ottawa.
Saros surrendered five goals on 33 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday during his last outing, snapping his three-game win streak. Saros has a 9-7-2 record this season with a 3.05 GAA and a .905 save percentage. He has earned seven wins in 12 appearances at home this year, posting a 2.31 GAA and a .928 save percentage.
