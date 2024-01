Saros will guard the road goal Saturday versus the Coyotes, according to Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site.

Saros is coming off a 33-save performance in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kings. In 35 games this campaign, he has provided an 18-16-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.96 GAA and a .903 save percentage. The Coyotes sit 22nd in the league this campaign with 2.95 goals per contest.