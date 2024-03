Saros will protect the home net Saturday versus Detroit.

Saros has won 10 of his past 12 outings, surrendering two goals or fewer in each of his victories during that span. He has stopped 68 of 73 shots during his three-game winning streak. In 55 appearances this season, he has a 30-21-4 record with a 2.78 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Detroit ranks seventh in the league this campaign with 3.43 goals per contest.