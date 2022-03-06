Saros will protect the road goal Saturday versus the Sharks.

Saros is mired in a 1-6-0 slump in which he has a 3.33 GAA and an .894 save percentage. The Sharks have scored just 12 goals in their last six games, but they'll be welcoming back Rudolfs Balcers from an upper-body injury. Saros hasn't been great lately but he could have a decent chance to get back on track in this contest.