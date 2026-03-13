Predators' Juuse Saros: Guarding goal Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saros will protect the road goal versus the Canucks on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros is 2-2-0 with 11 goals allowed on 122 shots (.910 save percentage) over four games in March. The 30-year-old is set for a favorable matchup Thursday, as the Canucks are far and away the worst team in the NHL this season.
