Saros will protect the road goal versus the Canucks on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros is 2-2-0 with 11 goals allowed on 122 shots (.910 save percentage) over four games in March. The 30-year-old is set for a favorable matchup Thursday, as the Canucks are far and away the worst team in the NHL this season.

