Saros will be in the road crease in Arizona on Thursday, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros is 4-1-1 in his last six starts, giving up 14 goals on 180 shots. The netminder has a 24-17-6 record with a 2.75 GAA and .917 save percentage this season. He will face the Coyotes, who are 27th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.72 goals per game.