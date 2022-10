Saros will get the nod Tuesday at home versus Los Angeles, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Predators coach John Hynes confirmed this morning that there would be no lineup changes from Saturday's 5-1 loss to Dallas. Saros has surrendered four goals against in each of his past two starts, which were both losses to the Stars. He has a 1-2-0 record this year with a 3.08 GAA and an .889 save percentage.