Saros is slated to start on the road against Toronto on Wednesday, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Saros has a 6-10-5 record, 2.62 GAA and .911 save percentage in 21 outings in 2024-25. He's gone 0-1-3 across his past four appearances while stopping 96 of 109 shots (.881 save percentage). The Maple Leafs are 15-7-2 and rank 15th in goals per game with 3.08.