Saros stopped 34 of 37 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Saros had a full week off between games due to the Predators' light schedule. The 31-year-old put in a good performance, but Ville Koivunen's tally in overtime was the difference. Saros is down to 3-2-3 with a 2.82 GAA and a .908 save percentage across eight starts this season. Justus Annunen is likely to get the nod versus the Avalanche on Sunday, but Saros should be back between the pipes at home versus the Islanders on Tuesday.