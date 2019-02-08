Saros turned away 27 of 29 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Stars on Thursday.

The victory gives Saros a sparkling 6-1-0 record since the beginning of January, and a 14-6-1 record overall. He has been one of the better backup netminders in the league this season behind Pekka Rinne, and will look awfully good as the team's starter someday. With Rinne signed for another two seasons, fantasy owners will have to wait at least one more season for Saros to be handed the reins, but he should be worth the wait.