Saros stopped 29 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The 26-year-old took a shutout into the third period as the Preds seemed to have full control of the game, but Emil Bemstrom erupted for a natural hat trick to send the game to OT. Fortunately for Saros, Roman Josi responded with the winner. The netminder has won four of his last five starts, and on the season Saros sports a 2.30 GAA and .928 save percentage.