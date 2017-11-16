Saros was reassigned to the minors Thursday.

Saros figures to make his first appearance in an Admirals uniform this season, having spent the start of the 2017-18 campaign in the NHL. The move likely says less about the youngster's performance and more about the need to get him minutes in the crease considering he has logged just four games this year. Long term, the netminder figures to return to the Music City sooner rather than later.