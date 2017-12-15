Predators' Juuse Saros: Heading between pipes Thursday
Saros will command the crease Thursday night against host Edmonton, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
It's been tough sledding for the Finn this season -- he's gone 2-3-1 with an .890 save percentage -- but the sample size is small as he's been playing second fiddle to veteran workhorse Pekka Rinne. Additionally, Saros' numbers are a bit skewed, as he faced offensive powerhouses in the Penguins, Rangers and Islanders, respectively, at the beginning of the season and lost all three. The 22-year-old's last start has been his best, as he pushed aside a whopping 43 of 45 shots en route to his second win Dec. 5. His next opponent is an Edmonton team that is just 5-9-0 at home.
