Saros stopped 47 of 48 shots in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Panthers.

Florida's final goal was scored into an empty net. The shots faced and saves made were both season highs for Saros, but the 25-year-old was seemingly the only Predator who showed up ready to play Saturday. The performance spiked his save percentage by nearly 10 points, and on the year Saros now sports a 2.78 GAA and .913 SvP.