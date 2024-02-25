Saros stopped 23 of 25 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Saros was sharp over the first two periods, and the Predators had enough of a lead to weather the Sharks' pair of goals in the third. This was his third win in a row, and he's allowed just five goals on 90 shots in that span. Saros struggled earlier in February, but he appears to be back on track. The 28-year-old is up to 23-21-2 with a 2.95 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 46 outings this season. He'll likely get rest Sunday when the Predators wrap up their road trip in Anaheim -- look for Kevin Lankinen to get that start.