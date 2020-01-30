Saros was beaten four times on 33 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Capitals.

Trailing 4-3 going into the third period, Nashville outscored the hosts 2-0 over the final 20 minutes to pick up the win for its backup netminder. With the win, Saros owns a 7-8-4 record with a 3.17 GAA and a .894 save percentage this season. The Predators play again Thursday, in New Jersey, and it's expected Pekka Rinne will start that contest.