Predators' Juuse Saros: Holds on for road victory
Saros was beaten four times on 33 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Capitals.
Trailing 4-3 going into the third period, Nashville outscored the hosts 2-0 over the final 20 minutes to pick up the win for its backup netminder. With the win, Saros owns a 7-8-4 record with a 3.17 GAA and a .894 save percentage this season. The Predators play again Thursday, in New Jersey, and it's expected Pekka Rinne will start that contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.