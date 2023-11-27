Saros gave up two goals on 34 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Saros was solid over the first 50 minutes, but gave up a pair of goals in a span of 42 seconds in the middle of the third period. He was able to protect the one-goal lead to the end for his third straight win, with seven goals allowed on 89 shots in that span. Saros is up to 7-9-0 with a 3.05 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 16 starts this season, but it appears he's trending in the right direction now. The Predators have a four-game week ahead, and it's likely Saros will start three of those contests, making him a strong option in weekly formats.