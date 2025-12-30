Saros stopped 28 of 31 shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Saros allowed a goal in each frame, which saw the Predators fall behind each time. Steven Stamkos picked up the slack, scoring the tying and winning goals in the third period, and Saros made the lead stand to the end. The 30-year-old Saros has won four of his last six games, and he's allowed 16 goals on 163 shots in that span to provide fairly steady work between the pipes. On the year, he's up to 15-12-3 with a 2.93 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 30 appearances. The Predators will likely split the next two games between Saros and Justus Annunen, with a road back-to-back coming up with matchups versus Vegas on Wednesday and Seattle on Thursday.