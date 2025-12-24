Saros turned aside 30 of 32 shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild.

Saros played well down the stretch in Tuesday's contests, as he kept the Wild off the scoreboard after the 21-minute mark. With the OT win, he is up to a 14-11-3 record with a 2.92 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 38 appearances this season. The 30-year-old goalie's strong play as of late has helped the Predators change the course of their season. Since Nov. 28, he has an 8-2-0 record with a 2.62 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 10 appearances. In that span, he has made 278 saves, which ranks second in the NHL behind the Capitals' Logan Thompson. His heightened level of play has helped the Predators climb to fifth place in the Central Division at 16-16-4, with Saros being involved in 14 of the team's wins. He is a strong streaming option in all two-goalie fantasy formats and should be rostered in most leagues based on his workload alone while Nashville continues to find the win column.