Saros stopped 20 of 21 shots in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.

The Predators' offense tallied four times in a span of 2:34 in the first period, giving Saros more than enough support. He wasn't very generous to the Red Wings either, notching his fourth straight game of allowing one goal or less. The Finnish goalie improved to 8-6-0 with a 2.48 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 17 games. Saros probably isn't too far away from officially reclaiming the No. 1 job from Pekka Rinne, although they'll probably split a back-to-back versus the Blackhawks on Saturday and Sunday.