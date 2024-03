Saros allowed six goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Saros was removed after two periods for performance reasons. His six goals allowed Thursday matched the total he'd given up over the last three games combined. The 28-year-old dropped to 32-22-4 with a 2.83 GAA and a .906 save percentage, and he saw a five-game winning streak come to an end. Saros has been more good than bad lately, but he'll have a tough task on hand if he starts versus the Avalanche on Saturday.