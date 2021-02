Saros made 29 saves in a 2-1 win over Columbus on Saturday.

He played a strong game -- the only puck that got past him came on a 2-on-0 after turnover in the Preds' zone. Saros has scuffled this season and this win was his first in February, and just his second since Jan. 16. Pekka Rinne has been the man of the hour in the Nashville net this month, but Saros remains their future. Short-term, he remains a challenging activation because of playing time, but long-term, Saros is a solid fantasy man.