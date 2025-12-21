Saros made 19 saves in a 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Saros allowed a goal on the Leafs' first shot of the game, but he settled in and kept the opposing stars, other than John Tavares, off the scoresheet. Even that goal was a fluke -- a shot went off J.T.'s skate and Roman Josi's, too. Saros had no chance at all. He has been outstanding of late, ringing up a 7-2-0 record and a .912 save percentage in his last nine starts.