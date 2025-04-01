Saros will defend the crease against the Jackets on the road Tuesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Saros has struggled this season, managing just 18 wins in 53 appearances this year while posting a career-worst 2.89 GAA. This will be the first time since the 2020-21 campaign that Saros fails to reach the 30-win mark. With the Preds eliminated from postseason contention, the club could decide to split the workload between Saros and Justus Annunen down the stretch in order to get a better look at the 25-year-old Annunen.