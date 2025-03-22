Saros will start at home versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Saros and Justus Annunen have alternated starts over the last five games, and that trend will likely continue in Sunday's road game versus St. Louis in the second half of Nashville's back-to-back. The 29-year-old Saros has lost his past two outings, allowing six goals on 36 shots. The Maple Leafs have scored 12 goals during the team's three-game winning streak.