Saros will guard the home goal versus the Blues on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros is set for his fifth straight start. He has gone 3-1-0 with 11 goals allowed on 139 shots over his last four outings. That's a big improvement compared to where he was at early in the year. The Blues have scored just 12 goals over their last six games, though they've managed a 3-3-0 record in that span.