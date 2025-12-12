Predators' Juuse Saros: In goal at home Thursday
Saros will guard the home goal versus the Blues on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros is set for his fifth straight start. He has gone 3-1-0 with 11 goals allowed on 139 shots over his last four outings. That's a big improvement compared to where he was at early in the year. The Blues have scored just 12 goals over their last six games, though they've managed a 3-3-0 record in that span.