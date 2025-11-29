Predators' Juuse Saros: In goal Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saros will guard the road goal versus the Blackhawks on Friday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros has allowed nine goals over three games during his current losing streak. The 30-year-old netminder has struggled for much of the season, and he'll have a somewhat tough matchup Friday. The Blackhawks have 16 goals over their last six games.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Terrible showing against Panthers•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Tending twine against Florida•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Does well in loss•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Tough matchup Saturday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Surrenders three goals in loss•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Tending twine Sunday•