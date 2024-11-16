Saros will start Friday's road game versus the Flames, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros ceded the crease to Scott Wedgewood for Thursday's game versus the Oilers. Saros has won just two of his last seven starts, posting a 2.55 GAA and a .913 save percentage in that span. The Flames have averaged 2.71 goals per game this season.