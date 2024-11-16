Saros will start Friday's road game versus the Flames, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros ceded the crease to Scott Wedgewood for Thursday's game versus the Oilers. Saros has won just two of his last seven starts, posting a 2.55 GAA and a .913 save percentage in that span. The Flames have averaged 2.71 goals per game this season.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Gives up three goals Monday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Starting in Colorado•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Makes 26 saves in shutout•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Tending twine against Utah•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Comes up short again•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Tending twine Wednesday•