Saros will get the starting nod on the road against Ottawa on Monday, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has conceded three or more goals in four of his last five outings but still managed a 3-1-1 record and .935 save percentage, including facing a ridiculous 67 shots against the Hurricanes his previous time out. On the year, the netminder should be capable of reaching the 30-win mark and could even challenge for his career-best mark of 38 set last season.