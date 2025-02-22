Saros will protect the home net versus Colorado on Saturday.

Saros has surrendered 19 goals on 159 shots during his five-game losing skid. He has posted a record of 11-23-6 with four shutouts, a 2.95 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 41 appearances this season. Colorado ranks ninth in the league with 3.25 goals per game in 2024-25.