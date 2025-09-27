Predators' Juuse Saros: In goal Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saros will protect the road goal versus the Lightning in Saturday's preseason game, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros has made two appearances already this postseason, allowing just one goal on 17 shots. That's a positive sign for the Finnish netminder, who is looking to rebound from his career-worst performance in 2024-25, which saw him record a 2.98 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 58 regular-season games.
