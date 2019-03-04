Saros will take on the Wild in Minnesota on Sunday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Saros has been busy in his last few starts, allowing 11 goals on a ridiculous 122 shots and going 0-2-1 in the process. Sunday will be the 23-year-old's 27th appearance of the year, a new career best. Nashville faces Minnesota again Tuesday with Pekka Rinne likely guarding the crease.