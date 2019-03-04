Predators' Juuse Saros: In goal Sunday
Saros will take on the Wild in Minnesota on Sunday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Saros has been busy in his last few starts, allowing 11 goals on a ridiculous 122 shots and going 0-2-1 in the process. Sunday will be the 23-year-old's 27th appearance of the year, a new career best. Nashville faces Minnesota again Tuesday with Pekka Rinne likely guarding the crease.
