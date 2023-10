Saros will protect the road goal Thursday versus the Rangers.

Saros has one shutout in four games, but he's allowed 10 goals across his other three appearances. The Predators continue to roll with their workhorse netminder despite his rough 3.42 GAA and .888 save percentage this season. He was pulled from his previous start against the Oilers and will face a Rangers team that has scored 10 goals over three contests.