Saros will get the starting nod at home against the Wild on Thursday, Max Herz of 102.5 The Game Nashville reports.

Saros will get the Opening Night start, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering he featured 59 times during the regular season last year. In those outings, the 31-year-old backstop went 28-22-8 with a career-worst 3.16 GAA. Despite the underwhelming numbers, Saros remains the unquestioned No. 1 option in Music City and could top the 60-game mark for the first time since 2023-24.