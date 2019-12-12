Saros will defend the net Thursday against the Sabres in Buffalo, Joe Yerdon of The Athletic reports.

Saros set aside 24 of the 25 shots he faced in his last start Tuesday versus the Sabres, picking up his fourth victory of the season for the Preds. He's had a tough go of it on the road thus far, sporting a 3.30 GAA and an .894 save percentage, and things don't get any easier Thursday versus a Sabres club tallying 3.67 goals per game on home ice.