Predators' Juuse Saros: In goal Thursday
Saros will defend the net Thursday against the Sabres in Buffalo, Joe Yerdon of The Athletic reports.
Saros set aside 24 of the 25 shots he faced in his last start Tuesday versus the Sabres, picking up his fourth victory of the season for the Preds. He's had a tough go of it on the road thus far, sporting a 3.30 GAA and an .894 save percentage, and things don't get any easier Thursday versus a Sabres club tallying 3.67 goals per game on home ice.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Dazzles against Sharks•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Gets no help against kitties•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Set to face Panthers•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Falls in heartbreaking fashion•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Defending net Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.