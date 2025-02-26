Saros will patrol the home crease against Florida on Tuesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros is coming off a 31-save performance in Saturday's 2-1 win over Colorado. He has a 12-23-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.90 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 42 appearances this season. Florida is tied for seventh in the league with 3.26 goals per game in 2024-25.