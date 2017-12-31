Predators' Juuse Saros: In home crease Saturday
Saros will look to stave off the Wild at home Saturday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
The Finnish backup goalie looked on as fellow countryman Pekka Rinne lost to the Wild in Minnesota on Friday. Interestingly enough, Saros has performed much better on the road (.927 save percentage) than at Bridgestone Arena (.909), and that should be taken into consideration by those of you setting DFS lineups. Furthermore, the Green and Red boast the league's 11th-best shooting percentage as a whole, and its power-play conversion percentage of 19.7 isn't too shabby either.
