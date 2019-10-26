Predators' Juuse Saros: In net for tough road tilt
Saros will start Saturday's game in Tampa Bay, Erik Erlendsson of Lightning Insider reports.
Saros is still trying to find his game, as he's 0-3-0 with a 4.75 GAA and .853 save percentage. The Finnish netminder's career 2.58 GAA and .917 save percentage suggest he's going to turn things around eventually, but doing so will be difficult on the road against an electric Lightning offense that averages 3.44 goals per game. Look elsewhere in net Saturday if at all possible.
