Predators' Juuse Saros: Inks three-year deal with Predators
Saros signed a three-year, $4.5 million contract with Nashville on Monday.
Saros has established himself as one of the league's best backup goaltenders behind Pekka Rinne in Nashville. He appeared in 26 games last season, registering a 2.44 GAA and .925 save percentage alongside an 11-5-7 record. He should continue posting strong numbers but won't have much fantasy value as long as he remains in a backup role.
