Saros stopped 42 of 44 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flames.

Saros let a couple of one-goal leads slip away in regulation, but he was also able to stop three of four shootout attempts. He's alternated wins and losses over his last nine outings, allowing just 21 goals over that span. The 27-year-old Finn is up to 32-23-7 with a 2.69 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 63 outings overall. Saros will likely start Thursday versus the Wild if the Jets don't get a win Tuesday versus those same Wild, which would eliminate the Predators from playoff contention.