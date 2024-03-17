Saros stopped 23 of 24 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

It was a closer game than the score suggests -- the teams were within a goal of each other until 9:03 of the third period. This was Saros' fourth win over his six games in March. He's allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last nine wins. For the season, the 28-year-old is up to 29-21-4 with a 2.80 GAA and a .908 save percentage through a league-high 54 starts. The Predators return home for their next game Tuesday versus the Sharks.