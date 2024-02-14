Saros stopped 43 of 46 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Devils. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Saros' 43 saves were by far a season high, but the Devils' relentless attack proved too much. The 28-year-old has gone 5-7-1 over 13 games since the start of January, a mediocre stretch that has the Predators just treading water in the wild-card race. Saros is down to 20-20-2 with a 2.97 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 42 starts. Only Saros and Petr Mrazek have at least 20 losses among goalies with 30 appearances so far this season.