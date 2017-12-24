Saros will be between the pipes Saturday against the Stars, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Saros struggled in his first few starts of the season, but since then he's been lights out. The Finnish backstop has posted a 3-0-1 record in his last five appearances, backing it up with a .958 save percentage and 1.59 GAA. With 3.8 goals per game, though, the Lightning lead the league in the category, making this a difficult matchup for any goalie regardless of how they've been playing lately.