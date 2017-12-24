Predators' Juuse Saros: Kicking away pucks Saturday
Saros will be between the pipes Saturday against the Stars, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Saros struggled in his first few starts of the season, but since then he's been lights out. The Finnish backstop has posted a 3-0-1 record in his last five appearances, backing it up with a .958 save percentage and 1.59 GAA. With 3.8 goals per game, though, the Lightning lead the league in the category, making this a difficult matchup for any goalie regardless of how they've been playing lately.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Expected in the crease Saturday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Perfect in relief duty•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Pitches 46-save shutout•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Heading between pipes Thursday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Recalled from minors•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Sent off to AHL Milwaukee•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...