Predators' Juuse Saros: Lackluster in deflating loss
Saros allowed six goals on 23 shots in Saturday's loss to the Islanders.
The backup netminder has really struggled in his three appearances this season, suffering three losses and posting a .817 save percentage in the process. The 22-year-old certainly has some great potential, but the Predators would like more out of him right now considering workhorse starter Pekka Rinne is getting older and needs more rest. Saros will get more opportunities this season, and he's better than what we've seen so far, so don't give up just yet if you've got the youngster in a deeper format.
