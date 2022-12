Saros kicked out 30 of 33 shots in Nashville's 3-2 loss to Dallas on Tuesday.

Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators at 8:15 of the second period to tie the game at 2-2. That score held until Saros was beaten by Roope Hintz with just 53 seconds left in the third. Saros is 11-10-5 with a 2.82 GAA and .914 save percentage in 26 games this season.