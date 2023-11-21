Saros allowed three goals on 28 shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

After allowing three goals in the first two periods, Saros held the Avalanche off the board in the third before the Predators scored twice in the final minute to pick up a 4-3 win. The comeback win snapped a five-game losing streak for Saros -- he'd struggled to an .859 save percentage in that span. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder is 5-9-0 with an .892 save percentage and 3.22 GAA to open the campaign. Nashville's next game is Wednesday at home vs. the Flames.